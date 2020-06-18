NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NVEE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,051. The stock has a market cap of $622.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $165.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $373,504.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,842.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

