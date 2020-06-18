Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ocean Yield ASA earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Ocean Yield ASA’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ocean Yield ASA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocean Yield ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283. Ocean Yield ASA has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile

