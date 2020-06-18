OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ONCS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

