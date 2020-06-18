One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James M. Reardon sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $51,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,242,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

