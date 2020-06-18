ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives $76.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ONEX from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ONEXF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ONEX has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.53.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) EPS for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 389.88%. The company had revenue of ($990.00) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

