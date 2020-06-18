Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) is Guardian Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,009,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258,678 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $104,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 36,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,684. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

