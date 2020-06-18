Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.20, approximately 32,589 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 324,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $827.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.04 million. Opera had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Opera Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Opera by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Opera by 42.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

