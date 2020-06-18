OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $2.78. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 14,359 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

