OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.01. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 11,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

