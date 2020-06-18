Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down to $51.52

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.01, but opened at $51.52. Oracle shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 9,663,512 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $31,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.