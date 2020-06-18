ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,884,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 542,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 381,054 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

