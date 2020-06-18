Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDV) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDV) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Osage Exploration and Development earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Osage Exploration and Development has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on September 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

