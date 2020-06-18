Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:OBD opened at GBX 61 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.56. The company has a market cap of $56.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.70. Oxford Biodynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.91).

In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Paul Stockdale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,136.44). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £1,890 ($2,405.50). Insiders purchased a total of 46,397 shares of company stock worth $2,510,644 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a research note on Tuesday.

About Oxford Biodynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

