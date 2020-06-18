Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Posts Earnings Results

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:PACV opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Pacific Ventures Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific Ventures Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

