Par Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,088 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares during the quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 11,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,613. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

