Par Capital Management Inc. Buys 810,465 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,465 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts comprises about 0.7% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Red Rock Resorts worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 355,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 60,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.64. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRR. BidaskClub cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

