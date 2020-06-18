Par Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Par Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,410,134 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises 0.6% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of American Airlines Group worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

AAL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 63,054,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,941,080. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.5 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

