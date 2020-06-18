Par Capital Management Inc. Has $432.45 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 18.4% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $432,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $11.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,626.91. 33,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,572.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,705.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.