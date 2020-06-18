Par Capital Management Inc. Invests $310,000 in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ZIX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 69,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $135,547.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at $301,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 25,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

