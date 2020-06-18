Par Capital Management Inc. Invests $740,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $87,275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $13,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

