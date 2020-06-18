Par Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,085,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,024,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,718,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,601. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

