Par Capital Management Inc. Sells 315,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Par Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Penn National Gaming worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 193,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,564,142. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

