Par Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 508,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,093,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 0.6% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,867. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.