Par Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 420,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Robert W. Baird cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 165,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,593. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

