Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Paradox Interactive AB (publ) earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

