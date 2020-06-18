Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens cut Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.
PRTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 3,296,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.