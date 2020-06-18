Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens cut Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

PRTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 3,296,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 670,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

