PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

PCTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

PC Tel stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 93,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,438. PC Tel has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PC Tel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PC Tel by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in PC Tel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 10.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

