Peet (ASX:PPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.71. Peet shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 1,787,715 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $341.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.03.

In related news, insider Brendan Gore sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.55), for a total transaction of A$616,000.00 ($436,879.43).

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

