PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Raised to $35.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETQ. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PETQ remained flat at $$32.68 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 229,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.24 million, a PE ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

