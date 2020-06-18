Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Petrolia Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BBLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Petrolia Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Petrolia Energy

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

