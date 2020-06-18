PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. It strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. PG&E Corp continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has also outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the operation and decommissioning of its nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. In January 2019, PG&E Corp filed for bankruptcy, which indicates that the company has been unable to pay off its financial obligations. Unfavorable rulings from CPUC may hurt the company’s operational results.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 164,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,743,846. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $56,850,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 542.1% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,940,000 after buying an additional 5,065,518 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 40.2% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

