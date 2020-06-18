Philip Morris International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.