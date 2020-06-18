Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 32,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

