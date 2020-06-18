Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) dropped 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 43,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,449,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

PHUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $69.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 80.97% and a negative return on equity of 266.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phunware Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 21,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $32,757.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,420.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phunware by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 209,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

