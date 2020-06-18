Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,023 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 99,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,750. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

