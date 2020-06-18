Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Piraeus Bank earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBGIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Piraeus Bank in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Piraeus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NBGIF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Piraeus Bank has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.50.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

