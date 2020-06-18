Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $360,561.66 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Pirl has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $360,561.66 and approximately $1,587.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 72,578,231 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

