Potash Ridge (TSE:PRK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

News articles about Potash Ridge (TSE:PRK) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Potash Ridge earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Potash Ridge has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.07.

Potash Ridge Company Profile

Potash Ridge Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties and related projects in the United States and Canada. The company explores for alunite deposits to produce sulphate of potash, sulphuric acid, and alumina. It principal mineral project is the Blawn Mountain project covering an area of approximately 15,403 acres of land located in Beaver County, Utah.

