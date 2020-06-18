PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

PWFL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.97. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,300,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

