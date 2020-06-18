Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News stories about Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pretium Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 154,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,217. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

