Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 4,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
