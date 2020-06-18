Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 4,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

