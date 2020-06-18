Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.28. 5,982,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

