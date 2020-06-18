Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

ESPR traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 321,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The company’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

