Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,733 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. 2,312,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,946. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

