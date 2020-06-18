Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.57. 53,839,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,720,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.40. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

