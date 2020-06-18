Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 238,762 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 347,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 594,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,818,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 198,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

