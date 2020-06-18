Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $1,230,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.93. 7,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

