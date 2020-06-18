Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price objective (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $605.69.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,001.03. 8,702,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,405,406. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,027.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,127.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $839.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

