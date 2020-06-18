Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.85. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

