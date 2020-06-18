Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 224 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $322,118,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after buying an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,689. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

